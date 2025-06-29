High Tension in Tadipatri : Pedda Reddy detained

Faction-ridden Tadipatri town in Andhra Pradesh has been on the edge ever since the 2024 assembly elections due to the long standing feud between current Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy of Telugu Desam Party and former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy of YSR Congress party. The post-violence and the ensuing clashes between the two groups have kept the police on tenterhooks in the last one year.

In a fresh escalation of tensions on Sunday morning, the unexpected and sudden return of Pedda Reddy, who made a surprise visit to his residence, back to Tadipatri has caught the local police off guard. He was immediately detained and taken into custody to avoid any disturbance of law and order in the town as JC Prabhakar Reddy having known the arrival of his arch-rival attempted to confront him.

Pedda Reddy has been staying away from Tadipatri after the post-poll violence in 2024. Even though he tried to visit the town in August last year after the TDP led NDA government returned to power, his attempts were stalled by the TDP supporters who attacked his residence and damaged the vehicles there. He later approached the High Court and secured permission to visit Tadipatri. However, he was not allowed to enter the town due to prevailing law and order issues.

This morning, Pedda Reddy appeared at his residence in Tadipatri without any prior information to the local police. He was immediately arrested and taken into custody as JC Prabhakar Reddy along with his supporters from nearby villages tried to face him. He was moved to his residence in Ananthapur. Pedda Reddy questioned the police on why he was being obstructed to visit his home despite clear orders from the High Court.

A large number of supporters of both leaders gathered at thier residences following this controversial visit.