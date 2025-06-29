Good Weekend for all the Films

Manchu Vishnu is back to success streak after almost a decade. None of his recent films even registered decent openings. His recent offering Kannappa released on Friday and the film reported good openings and the positive word of mouth made the difference. After opening on a grand note, Kannappa maintained strength on Saturday and the film is expected to have a super strong Sunday at the Telugu box-office. Kannappa failed to report decent openings in other languages.

Nagarjuna and Dhanush’s Kubera also registered good footfalls over the weekend in cities and urban locations. Kubera will do good business in its second weekend. The film is a flop in other languages. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par also registered strong numbers on its second Saturday across the country and the film will have a great Sunday at the Indian box-office. Kajol’s Maa received positive response and the film gained strength on Saturday. The film too will report good numbers over the weekend across North India. Hollywood film F1 The Movie is doing good in cities and the word of mouth is extremely positive. On the whole, the weekend is packed with footfalls for all the running films.