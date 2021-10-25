Why are BJP seniors missing from action in Huzurabad?

While the Huzurabad election campaign has reached a crescendo and all the main contenders are pulling all stops, some familiar BJP faces are missing in action. Why are they missing in action? Is it because they are sullen and unhappy? Or it is because the party leadership finds them of no use any longer?

Several BJP leaders are spending days on end in Huzurabad addressing street corner meetings, road shows and small meetings. State president Bandi Sanjay, union minister Kishan Reddy, senior leaders Dk Arunka and Vijayasanthi, star crowd-pullers like Raghunangan Rao, D Aravind and others are doing lot of leg work in Huzurabad.

But prominent leader and MLA Raja Singh is not being seen anywhere in the campaign. He was an active campaigner in Dubbak. But, in Huzurabad, he is missing from action. Sources say that Eatala Rajender did not want Raja Singh to campaign in Huzurabad as it could mean losing some hardcore Muslim votes. Eatala is worried that Raja Singh’s speeches could lead to a blowback on the BjP.

Similarly former BJP state chief and now OBC morcha president Dr Laxman has not toured Huzurabad so far. With just two days left for the end of the campaigning, he is unlikely to tour in Huzurabad. Similarly, former president and senior hand N Indrasena Reddy too is missing in action. Indrasen Reddy, who is disappointed at not finding a place in the national executive committee, is not even visiting the party office. He is an expert in dealing with the Central Election Commission on election irregularities. But, he has not extended his services to Eatala.