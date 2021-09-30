Why Bandi Sanjay not ending his padayatra in Huzurabad?

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay launched his Padayatra in Telangana on August 28 from Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar, the old city of Hyderabad with an aim to bring BJP into power in Telangana in 2023 December Assembly polls.

Bandi Sanjay had earlier announced that he will end his first phase of padayatra in Assembly by-poll bound Huzurabad.

However, Sanjay on Thursday (today) issued a statement all of a sudden that he will end his first phase of padayatra in Husnabad on October 2.

Husnabad is just 25 kms away from Huzurabad.

Sanjay is covering 10-kilometres every day. It takes just two or three days more for Sanjay to reach Huzurabad from Husnabad.

If Sanjay undertakes padyatra till Huzurabad, it will give momentum to BJP in Huzurabad bypoll besides boosting the morale of party leaders and cadre in Huzurabad. It will also help Etela in garnering more media and public attention as Huzurabad candidate.

But Sanjay decided to end his padayatra in Husnabad and hold public meeting in Husnabad on October 2.

What purpose it will serve if he ends his padayatra in Husnabad instead of Huzurabad, where BJP is fighting a tough battle with TRS.

Huzurabad polling is on October 30. Why there is urgency on the part of Sanjay to end padayatra on October 2? He can extend his yatra by two or three days to reach Huzurabad and hold a big public meeting there to help BJP and its candidate Etela Rajender to win bypoll.