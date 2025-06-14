Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?

Mega hero Ram Charan and top director Trivikram have been in plans to work together in the past but the project got delayed due to various reasons. Ram Charan is committed to Sukumar for a film and the project is delayed. Charan decided to complete a film in this gap and the talks were on with Trivikram. Charan and Trivikram met several times in the past and discussed about teaming up. Things are almost final but the film has hit a roadblock as Charan and Trivikram had different plans about the production house.

Ram Charan is committed to do a film for a top producer and he asked Trivikram to work for him. But Trivikram wanted to do the film on his home banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. With this, Charan and Trivikram decided not to team up. Trivikram will soon direct Venkatesh and then NTR in his upcoming projects. Ram Charan is on a hunt for the right director for his next film. Else, he will work with Sukumar and the shoot starts soon. Charan is shooting for Peddi directed by Buchi Babu and the film releases in March 2026.