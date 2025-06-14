x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?

Mega hero Ram Charan and top director Trivikram have been in plans to work together in the past but the project got delayed due to various reasons. Ram Charan is committed to Sukumar for a film and the project is delayed. Charan decided to complete a film in this gap and the talks were on with Trivikram. Charan and Trivikram met several times in the past and discussed about teaming up. Things are almost final but the film has hit a roadblock as Charan and Trivikram had different plans about the production house.

Ram Charan is committed to do a film for a top producer and he asked Trivikram to work for him. But Trivikram wanted to do the film on his home banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. With this, Charan and Trivikram decided not to team up. Trivikram will soon direct Venkatesh and then NTR in his upcoming projects. Ram Charan is on a hunt for the right director for his next film. Else, he will work with Sukumar and the shoot starts soon. Charan is shooting for Peddi directed by Buchi Babu and the film releases in March 2026.

Next Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home Previous Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?
else

TRENDING

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Latest

image
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior
image
Anirudh refutes ‘Marriage’ rumours
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
Why did Ram Charan and Trivikram film hit a Roadblock?
image
Is Anirudh getting married to Kavya Maaran?

Most Read

image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister