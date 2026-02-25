x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?

Published on February 25, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
₹46K Crore Repaid Towards Kaleshwaram Loans in 2 years by Congress govt
image
Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?
image
Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval
image
Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates

Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?

YSRCP today looks less like a party on the offensive and more like one constantly trying to defend itself. The debate is no longer just about corruption allegations or governance failures. It has now shifted to something more sensitive. Its Hindu image.

When Botsa Satyanarayana made his “small thieves and big thieves” remark, Nara Lokesh quickly turned it around and asked whether the “big thief” was Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Instead of counterattacking with clarity, YSRCP leaders appeared defensive.

The same pattern is visible in the religious debate. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy repeatedly asserting that he is a Hindu has only intensified scrutiny. When someone keeps trying to prove their faith in public, people naturally start asking why. Faith is personal. It does not need a press conference.

If a leader follows Christianity, why should that be seen as a weakness? Why not say it openly and also say that Hindu traditions are respected? Why create the impression that being seen as Christian will cost Hindu votes. That is where the discomfort lies.

The real issue for YSRCP is perception. Voters sense hesitation. They see a party trying to correct an image rather than confidently standing by its position. In politics, once you start explaining too much, it signals insecurity.

Right now, YSRCP appears caught in that trap.

Next ₹46K Crore Repaid Towards Kaleshwaram Loans in 2 years by Congress govt Previous Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval
else

TRENDING

image
Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Latest

image
₹46K Crore Repaid Towards Kaleshwaram Loans in 2 years by Congress govt
image
Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?
image
Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval
image
Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates

Most Read

image
₹46K Crore Repaid Towards Kaleshwaram Loans in 2 years by Congress govt
image
Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?
image
Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit