Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?

YSRCP today looks less like a party on the offensive and more like one constantly trying to defend itself. The debate is no longer just about corruption allegations or governance failures. It has now shifted to something more sensitive. Its Hindu image.

When Botsa Satyanarayana made his “small thieves and big thieves” remark, Nara Lokesh quickly turned it around and asked whether the “big thief” was Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Instead of counterattacking with clarity, YSRCP leaders appeared defensive.

The same pattern is visible in the religious debate. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy repeatedly asserting that he is a Hindu has only intensified scrutiny. When someone keeps trying to prove their faith in public, people naturally start asking why. Faith is personal. It does not need a press conference.

If a leader follows Christianity, why should that be seen as a weakness? Why not say it openly and also say that Hindu traditions are respected? Why create the impression that being seen as Christian will cost Hindu votes. That is where the discomfort lies.

The real issue for YSRCP is perception. Voters sense hesitation. They see a party trying to correct an image rather than confidently standing by its position. In politics, once you start explaining too much, it signals insecurity.

Right now, YSRCP appears caught in that trap.