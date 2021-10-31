Why Rajamouli and Pawan Kalyan didn’t get to work together

S.S. Rajamouli, being India’s one of the most popular directors, has been busy promoting his upcoming Telugu visual extravaganza ‘RRR’ (‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’).

During a recent media interaction, Rajamouli had spoken elaborately on all the questions asked by his fans and the media. Considering the fact that Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in the south film industry, Rajamouli was quizzed about directing Telugu’s ‘Powerstar’.

Rajamouli simply answered, “I really love Pawan Kalyan”. He went on, to explain why things failed to materialise and how both went their ways to attain their own interests.

“In the initial times in my career, I tried my best to come up with a story for Pawan Kalyan. I always had that intent to direct him. We even had short conversations, where I had mentioned about us working together”, the ‘Baahubali’ director said.

“Later, I decided that I need to come out of my comfort zone and start making movies, which give much more than just a mass-masala entertainer does. At that point in time, Pawan got busy with his political interests. Hence, our paths diverged,” Rajamouli explained.

Rajamouli made India’s most prestigious movies like the ‘Baahubali’ series. With ‘RRR’, he brings together the biggest Telugu heroes – Ram Charan and NTR. ‘RRR’ got an ensemble cast which includes Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. ‘RRR’ is to hit screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.