Will Jagan use Bobbili scion to fight Botsa in Vizianagaram?

Is Botsa Satyanarayana proving to be a tough nut to crack for AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? Is he contemplating bringing back the Bobbili royal clan into the YSRCP to counter Botsa’s growing influence? Have YSRCP emissaries begun talking to the Bobbili royal scion Rao Venkata Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao?

Highly placed sources say that YS Jagan is worried over the firm grip of Botsa on Vizianagaram politics. In the last two years, he made several attempts to reduce Botsa’s influence. He even planned to send Botsa to the Rajya Sabha. But, Botsa has complete control over the Vizianagaram politics. His family members are in key posts at various levels in the district. Botsa’s rivals reportedly took this issue to the notice of YS Jagan.

Since then, Jagan has been trying to loosen Botsa’s grip, but to no avail. Also, Botsa’s sudden tours to Delhi, which supporters say are personal, are also a source of concern for YS Jagan. Botsa has also largely managed to keep his tours a secret and the news about his tours is petering out only after they are over. What he is doing and who he is meeting while in Delhi is a hot topic of discussion.

Meanwhile, Sujayakrishna Ranga Rao is said to be unhappy in the TDP. With his traditional rival Ashok Gajapathi Raju gaining an upper hand in the district politics, he is planning to go back to the YSRCP, of which he was a member once. He joined the TDP and became a minister. In 2019, he fought as a TDP candidate from Bobbili and lost to the YSRCP. So, will Bobbili royal scion be an answer to the YSRCP’s Botsa woes?