Will Prabhas agree to Ranveer’s request?

Published on July 19, 2025 by swathy

Will Prabhas agree to Ranveer’s request?

Prabhas is supposed to end this year on a high with the release of his upcoming horror thriller The Raja Saab. The film got postponed several times and finally locked December 5th as the release date. The shooting formalities are also nearing completion and the post production activities are also going to be wrapped well in advance to ensure no more change in the release plans. However, there are speculations in the Bollywood media that the film might get pushed ahead.

As per these reports, Bollywood big-ticket film Durandhar starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is also aiming for a massive release on the same day. As Prabhas is a pan-India star with wide popularity, there are chances that a direct clash with The Raja Saab would impact the openings of any other film. This is why no big film from South is releasing during that period. However, Durandhar team is desperate to release their film on December 5th.

Sources close to the team revealed that Ranveer Singh has reportedly requested Prabhas to make way for Durandhar. If Prabhas convinces his producer, The Raja Saab might get deferred again. But, there is no clarity on whether this news is genuine or not. It would be interesting to see if Prabhas accedes to the request put by Ranveer and takes the risk to postpone his film. He might also think about the options for another ideal release date because Sankranti season is already packed with several biggies.

Next Power Struggle Brews in BJP Telangana: Etela vs Bandi Previous Nara Lokesh appreciates ECLAT for focusing on tier-2 and tier-3 cities
