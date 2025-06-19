x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna
image
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?
image
Photos : uppu kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
image
Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has played an important role in Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming movie Kannappa, a devotional film which is made on a big budget. Several top actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu and others played important roles and they are like extended cameos. Kannappa is slated for June 27th release across the globe in decent number of screens. Vishnu and his team already completed the promotions in Hindi and other South languages.

The grand Telugu pre-release event is scheduled to take place on June 21st in Hyderabad. Vishnu several times told that Prabhas will attend the pre-release event and he would also promote the film before the release. Prabhas who is grounded and shy is limited when it comes to promoting his films. It is unclear if Prabhas promotes Kannappa on the stage of Hyderabad pre-release event. Prabhas also did not charge a penny for the shoot of Kannappa as a gesture for Mohan Babu. Prabhas is currently shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.

Next Photos : uppu kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Previous Raj Nidimoru’s wife posts a Cryptic Note
else

TRENDING

image
My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna
image
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?
image
Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Latest

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna
image
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?
image
Photos : uppu kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
image
Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Most Read

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM
image
Rs. 150 Crore Government Land Scam In Nellore

Related Articles

Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary