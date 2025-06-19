Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has played an important role in Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming movie Kannappa, a devotional film which is made on a big budget. Several top actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu and others played important roles and they are like extended cameos. Kannappa is slated for June 27th release across the globe in decent number of screens. Vishnu and his team already completed the promotions in Hindi and other South languages.

The grand Telugu pre-release event is scheduled to take place on June 21st in Hyderabad. Vishnu several times told that Prabhas will attend the pre-release event and he would also promote the film before the release. Prabhas who is grounded and shy is limited when it comes to promoting his films. It is unclear if Prabhas promotes Kannappa on the stage of Hyderabad pre-release event. Prabhas also did not charge a penny for the shoot of Kannappa as a gesture for Mohan Babu. Prabhas is currently shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.