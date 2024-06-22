YSR Congress office demolished in Tadepalli

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials demolished the YSR Congress office being constructed in Sitanagaram under Tadepalli municipality during early hours on Saturday. The officials came to the site in the early morning with the police security and demolished the building.

The building completed the first floor and is getting ready for the second floor. The building is being constructed on the irrigation department site which was given to the party during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime.

TDP Guntur district unit general secretary Pothineni Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint with the CRDA and Tadepalli Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation officials against the construction of the party office in irrigation department land. The CRDA issued notice to the YSR Congress on Friday. The YSR Congress went to the high court against the CRDA decision. The court had issued notice to the CRDA and had asked the CRDA not to disturb the building. However, the officials have demolished the building in the morning hours.

Reacting to the action of the Chandrababu Naidu government, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government ignored even the high court directions. He said that Chandrababu Naidu started his regime with vengeance and political vendetta. The action of Chandrababu Naidu shows how his government would function in the coming five years, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The YSR Congress chief further said that the party would not run away with the acts of the government and the TDP. The TDP leaders have been targeting the YSR Congress leaders, sympathizers and workers ever since the results of the 2024 general elections were out, he said. He said that the YSR Congress would stand by the people and expose the dictatorial rule of Chandrababu Naidu.

The red book constitution had come into force in Andhra Pradesh. Whatever the red book says is being implemented in the state by Chandrababu Naidu government, said Jagan Mohan Reddy. He appealed to the rank and file of the party to restrain and get ready for a better battle with the ruling TDP in the days to come.