YSRCP Corporator Threatens Man Over ₹5 Lakh Demand

A case has been registered against YSRCP Corporator Krishna Kanth from Kurnool’s 49th ward after he allegedly threatened a man for not paying ₹5 lakh. The victim, Maddela Vijay Raj, a badminton coach, was setting up a badminton court on leased land in Sunkesula Road. However, the corporator objected, questioning how the project could proceed without his approval and the municipal corporation’s permission.

According to the complaint, Krishna Kanth demanded ₹5 lakh in exchange for facilitating all necessary approvals. When Vijay Raj refused, offering only ₹1 lakh, the corporator insisted on ₹4 lakh. Unable to meet the demand, Vijay Raj formally applied for permission from the municipal corporation.

On January 24, as work on the badminton court was underway, Krishna Kanth allegedly arrived at the site and issued serious threats. Realizing that Krishna Kanth was not even the actual local ward corporator, Vijay Raj sought police protection and filed a complaint at Kurnool Town Police Station on Monday evening.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections BNS 126(2), 351(2), and 308(3) and have launched an investigation into the matter.