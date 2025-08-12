YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy house arrested ahead of polls

Just minutes before the start of the high-stakes ZPTC bypolls in Pulivendula and Ontimitta constituencies of Kadapa district, the Andhra Pradesh police have taken YSR Congress party MP Avinash Reddy into custody to prevent any untoward incidents during the day due to the soaring tensions between the political parties which are in fray.

A large posse of Police personnel were deployed at Avinash Reddy’s residence on Monday as there were reports that tensions might escalate on the day of polling. Today morning, the YSRCP MP was taken into custody and was transported to Kadapa police station. Avinash Reddy’s supporters tried to obstruct the police force and raised slogans when their leader was being arrested. Avinash Reddy also tried to resist the police officers and opposed them from entering into his premises. However, he was forcefully taken into custody.

The bye-election was necessitated by the death of YSRCP leader T Maheshwar Reddy. His son Hemanth Reddy is contesting against TDP’s Latha Reddy, who is the wife of former MLC and Pulivendula incharge Btech Ravi. This is the first after many years, a polling is being held for Pulivendula ZPTC segment and this poll has became a battle of prestige between the ruling and the Opposition parties. Vontimitta constituency also going to a ZPTC poll as YSRCP leader Akepati Amarnath Reddy resigned after winning Rajampeta assembly seat in 2024 elections.

After a fiery election campaign and several accusations by both parties, the polling commenced today morning and will end at 5 o clock in the evening. A total of 10,600 voters in Pulivendula and 24,000 voters in Ontimitta will excercise their voting right today. Massive security arrangements were made to avoid tense situations at the polling stations throughout the day.