Pre Sales : Coolie far ahead than War 2

The highly anticipated box office clash between Coolie and War 2 is like a one horse race going by the advance sales till today as the former is leading by a long chalk and set to storm the opening day collections with an incredible start all over. The Rajinikanth starrer is building anticipation like other biggie in recent times and resulting in tremendous advance bookings in overseas market and domestic territories.

With just less than three days to go, Coolie has recorded unbelievable bookings so far and set sights on hitting the 100 Crore mark with just pre-sales even before the first premieres shows get screened. As of now, the worldwide advances for Coolie are close to 70 Crores gross. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directional has got a big chance to create a havoc at the box office and shatter several existing records if the same tempo continues for the next two days. If the film manages to get unanimous reports, a box office tsunami is just a formality. In North America, Coolie is likely to rewrite the nine year old premieres day record set by Rajinikanth’s Kabali and set a new benchmark for Kollywood.

On the other side, War 2 advance sales kicked off yesterday and the grand pre-release event in Hyderabad appeared to have given a big boost to the buzz among the audiences. However, the bookings are underwhelming so far as the total gross is yet to cross the 15 Crore mark which is quite disappointing given the craze for YRF spy franchise and presence of two big stars. The makers are optimistic that the North India bookings will pick up in the next couple of days and also the sales in Telugu states will have a huge impact on the overall trend once the hike in ticket sales is finalized.

At present, Coolie is on way to take a huge lead on the opening day this August 14th. War 2 will be banking entirely on word of mouth and reviews to work in its favour to have a strong weekend. It is going to be an interesting tussle this Independence Day.