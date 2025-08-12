x
Home > Movie News

Union Strike: Top Producers Vs Small Producer

Published on August 12, 2025 by nymisha

Trending News Today

Union Strike: Top Producers Vs Small Producer

There is no unity among Tollywood producers and this was seen during several occasions in the past. Whenever there is an issue going on, the active producers and those producing big-budget films head for a meeting to discuss about the possible resolution. Several other producers who are active or producing small films are ignored. This happened several times in the past which also led to a controversy. Though this sparked debate, there is no change among the producers.

Some of the top producers have divided themselves into two teams and they met the Cinematography Ministers of AP and Telangana yesterday morning. None of the small producers are present for this meeting and they were not informed. A team of producers who are producing small and medium budget films conducted a press conference last evening to express their pain. Their feedback is never taken or considered before conducting several crucial meetings.

The ongoing Union issue is something bigger and it has to be resolved after taking the feedback from all the producers of Telugu cinema. But the top producers have conducted meetings themselves and have taken calls accordingly. The small film producers revealed that most of the films made in Telugu cinema are small budget films and they are ignored.

Before taking a decision, all the Telugu producers have to unite, conduct meetings, discuss possible solutions before taking the final decision. Else, the issue turns bigger and there would be no possible solution found. It’s high time for the producers to reunite and emerge as a strong force to fight against the issues that are haunting producers.

