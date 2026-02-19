“YSRCP Never Again”: Payyavula Keshav Defends 2026–27 Budget in Fiery Assembly Speech

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav delivered a combative and politically charged reply in the Assembly during the discussion on the 2026–27 State Budget. Framing his speech with the slogan “YSRCP Never Again, Alliance Once Again,” he positioned the coalition government as a corrective force after what he described as years of misgovernance under the previous regime.

Responding after three days of debate, Keshav said the budget reflects the mandate given by voters and highlighted what he called the “One Vote, Hundred Benefits” impact of the current government. He credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for attracting investments to Rayalaseema not only in industries but also in agriculture. According to the minister, focused policy support has begun transforming the region into a horticulture hub with fresh private investments flowing into farmlands.

Keshav alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party government weakened the state’s financial system and misused key revenue streams. He claimed that revenue from mining has risen by 33 percent and excise income by 24 percent compared to the earlier administration. He also said the government is negotiating to reduce high interest burdens on loans, aiming to save nearly Rs 2,000 crore annually. Such savings, he argued, would allow more effective implementation of welfare and development schemes.

The minister criticized the previous government for neglecting development works even in Pulivendula constituency. He cited pending projects, including funds for a residential school building, incomplete drinking water schemes, stalled road expansions and irrigation works. According to him, these projects are now being reviewed and revived under the present administration.

Turning to Rayalaseema, Keshav said the special horticulture package has begun yielding results, with investors from outside the state purchasing land for fruit cultivation. He announced plans to build global branding for Rayalaseema produce on the lines of Araku coffee. He accused former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of cancelling 102 Rayalaseema projects with a single signature and failing to pursue irrigation commitments.

In a strong political attack, Keshav compared the propaganda tactics of the YSRCP to authoritarian methods and accused its leadership of spreading misinformation. He said that land allocations made during Naidu’s earlier tenure resulted in the establishment of companies such as Kia, HCL, Ashok Leyland, Hero, TCS, Cognizant and a Google AI data center. In contrast, he claimed that several land allocations made during the YSR era failed to attract operational industries.

Highlighting major achievements, Keshav said the coalition government secured Rs 12,000 crore for Amaravati, Rs 15,000 crore for Polavaram, Rs 11,000 crore for the revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and major infrastructure commitments including a railway zone and national highway projects. He also cited recruitment drives for teachers and police constables, cancellation of the land titling act and improvements in road infrastructure.

Throughout his speech, the finance minister maintained that the 2026–27 budget is designed to restore fiscal discipline while expanding development. He urged the public to retain a sense of ownership over the state’s future and argued that the current administration represents stability, accountability and long term growth for Andhra Pradesh.