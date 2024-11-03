₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) has announced plans to build one of India’s largest steel plants in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, with a total investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The massive project will be developed in two phases. The first phase will see an investment of Rs 80,000 crore to build a 7.3 million tonnes yearly capacity plant, requiring 2,600 acres of land. The second phase will add another 10.5 million tonnes capacity with an additional Rs 60,000 crore investment and need 2,000 more acres.

The state government has identified 1,800 acres of land available near the Nakkapalli bulk drug park for the project. A key feature of the development will be a captive jetty for handling raw materials.

The deal was finalized through meetings between Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal, and company Chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

Manoranjan Kumar, AM/NS ports operations chief, explained the company’s vision: “We plan to have a steel manufacturing capacity of 40 MMTPA by 2035. Nakkapalli offers both the land and port facilities we need.”

The project marks one of India’s largest greenfield steel investments in recent years. The strategic coastal location and available infrastructure make it an ideal site for the steel plant, which promises significant economic benefits for Andhra Pradesh.

The new facility will include a modern blast furnace steel plant, incorporating the latest technology for efficient steel production. This investment demonstrates AM/NS’s commitment to expanding its presence in India’s growing steel sector.