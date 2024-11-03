x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
View all stories
Home > The Big Story

₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh

Published on November 3, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:
image
AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
image
₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh
image
Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
image
New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India

₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) has announced plans to build one of India’s largest steel plants in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, with a total investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The massive project will be developed in two phases. The first phase will see an investment of Rs 80,000 crore to build a 7.3 million tonnes yearly capacity plant, requiring 2,600 acres of land. The second phase will add another 10.5 million tonnes capacity with an additional Rs 60,000 crore investment and need 2,000 more acres.

The state government has identified 1,800 acres of land available near the Nakkapalli bulk drug park for the project. A key feature of the development will be a captive jetty for handling raw materials.

The deal was finalized through meetings between Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal, and company Chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

Manoranjan Kumar, AM/NS ports operations chief, explained the company’s vision: “We plan to have a steel manufacturing capacity of 40 MMTPA by 2035. Nakkapalli offers both the land and port facilities we need.”

The project marks one of India’s largest greenfield steel investments in recent years. The strategic coastal location and available infrastructure make it an ideal site for the steel plant, which promises significant economic benefits for Andhra Pradesh.

The new facility will include a modern blast furnace steel plant, incorporating the latest technology for efficient steel production. This investment demonstrates AM/NS’s commitment to expanding its presence in India’s growing steel sector.

Next AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms Previous Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Latest

image
Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:
image
AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
image
₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh
image
Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
image
New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India

Most Read

image
Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:
image
AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Related Articles

Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations