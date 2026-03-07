2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced

Telangana FDC Chairman Dil Raju on behalf of the government of Telangana has announced the Telangana Gaddar Awards for the year 2025. Naga Chaitanya bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Thandel and Rashmika is the Best Actress for The Girlfriend. Raju Weds Rambai has been named as the Best Feature Film and Dandora, The Pre Wedding Show are the second and third best films. Megastar Chiranjeevi has been honoured with NTR National Award. Here is the complete list of awards and winners:

• Best Actor – Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

• Best Actress – Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)

• Best Film – Raju Weds Rambai

• Second Best Film – Dandora

• Third Best Film – The Pre Wedding Show

• National Integrity Film – Thandel

• Best Environmental Film – Igwa

• Best Debut Feature Film – Little Hearts

• Best Entertainment Film – Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

• Best Social Message Film – Court

• Best Special Effects Film – Mirai

• Best Children’s Film – Anaganagana

• Best Director – Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai)

• Best Supporting Actor – Shivaji

• Best Supporting Actress – Bhumika

• Best Music Director – Mark K Robin (Dandora)

• Best Male Playback Singer – Anurag (Raju Weds Rambai)

• Best Female Playback Singer – Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)

• Best Comedian – Krishna Teja (Jigrees)

• Best Child Actor – Rohan Roy (The Pre Wedding Show)

• Best Story Writer – Gunasekhar (Euphoria)

• Best Screenplay Writer – Anil Ravipudi

• Best Lyricist – Nandakishore (Kubera)

• Best Cinematographer – Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai)

• Best Editor – Sreekar Prasad (Mirai)

• Best Audiographer – M.R. Radhakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri)

• Best Choreographer – Gira Gira Gira

• Best Art Director – Thota Tharani (Champion)

• Best Makeup Artist – Govind (Akhanda)

• Best Costume Designer – Chandrakant (Champion)

• Best Special Jury Film – 23

• Best Male Actor (Jury) – Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai)

• Best Actress (Jury) – Ananthika (8 Vasanthalu)

• Special Jury Hero – Roshan (Champion)

Special Awards

• NTR National Award – Megastar Chiranjeevi

• Nagireddy–Chakrapani Award – Ashwini Dutt

• Paidi Jairaj Award – Kamal Haasan

• Akkineni Award – Jayasudha

• C. Narayana Reddy (CINARE) Award – Suddala Ashok Teja

• Kantha Rao Award – R. Narayana Murthy

• B. N. Reddy Award – Sangeetam Srinivasa Rao

• Raghupathi Venkaiah Award – Ramesh Prasad