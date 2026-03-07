x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clarifies about Saraswathi Controversy

Published on March 7, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
NTR Award Celebrates Chiru’s Contribution To Indian Cinema
image
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clarifies about Saraswathi Controversy
image
2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced
image
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama
image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clarifies about Saraswathi Controversy

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has turned director and made a sensitive film Saraswathi. The film released on Friday. Right after the film’s release, top Telugu writer Burra Sai Madhav took his social media page to make strong comments without mentioning the name of the film. He said that the film started with his story but it was changed completely. He also admitted that the story was raped and he is not take any revenge here. He clarified that it was not his story and the script was entirely changed.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar during the success meet has issued a clarification on the controversy. “Firstly, I have a lot of respect for Sai Madhav Burrra garu, a senior writer. But, some stories should not be presented like that. I did not rob any story or script. I have paid for the story and it became mine. This story has been with him for six years. There is some lag and the feedback I received was that the second half was not upto the mark. He is so busy with several films and he sent an audio note without attending the discussions. I have made it clear that I took the basic plot and worked on it. I changed the screenplay to suit the audience. I also gave the story credit to Sai Madhav Burra. That is my logic” told Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

She also continued saying “I know how much we worked on the script. There is a lot of lag in the script. We wanted to take this film to the audience and we worked on the script. Sai Madhav Burra garu did not attend at least one story sitting. He said that he was busy with big films. At this time, you should not passing a comment like this. To use the word ‘Rape’ on such a sensitive film, it should not come from a man like him. It’s very insensitive and rude when we touched such a topic. I don’t want to get out of a level to tell what all happened”.

Next NTR Award Celebrates Chiru’s Contribution To Indian Cinema Previous 2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced
else

TRENDING

image
NTR Award Celebrates Chiru’s Contribution To Indian Cinema
image
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clarifies about Saraswathi Controversy
image
2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced

Latest

image
NTR Award Celebrates Chiru’s Contribution To Indian Cinema
image
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clarifies about Saraswathi Controversy
image
2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced
image
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama
image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects
image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch