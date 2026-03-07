Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clarifies about Saraswathi Controversy

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has turned director and made a sensitive film Saraswathi. The film released on Friday. Right after the film’s release, top Telugu writer Burra Sai Madhav took his social media page to make strong comments without mentioning the name of the film. He said that the film started with his story but it was changed completely. He also admitted that the story was raped and he is not take any revenge here. He clarified that it was not his story and the script was entirely changed.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar during the success meet has issued a clarification on the controversy. “Firstly, I have a lot of respect for Sai Madhav Burrra garu, a senior writer. But, some stories should not be presented like that. I did not rob any story or script. I have paid for the story and it became mine. This story has been with him for six years. There is some lag and the feedback I received was that the second half was not upto the mark. He is so busy with several films and he sent an audio note without attending the discussions. I have made it clear that I took the basic plot and worked on it. I changed the screenplay to suit the audience. I also gave the story credit to Sai Madhav Burra. That is my logic” told Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

She also continued saying “I know how much we worked on the script. There is a lot of lag in the script. We wanted to take this film to the audience and we worked on the script. Sai Madhav Burra garu did not attend at least one story sitting. He said that he was busy with big films. At this time, you should not passing a comment like this. To use the word ‘Rape’ on such a sensitive film, it should not come from a man like him. It’s very insensitive and rude when we touched such a topic. I don’t want to get out of a level to tell what all happened”.