Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama

The wait is finally over. The makers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge have unveiled the film’s trailer just a while ago.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the sequel’s story. While the first part followed undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari infiltrating Karachi’s underworld by earning gangster Rehman Dacait’s trust, the second part explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the aftermath of Rehman Dacait’s death.

Ranveer Singh returns in commanding form, appearing in two powerful avatars as Jaskirat and Hamza. He excels in both action and dramatic portions, displaying the variations required for the character.

The trailer hints at a layered narrative, with R Madhavan playing the calculating Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal portraying the menacing ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt bringing intensity as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Packed with slick action set pieces, impactful punchlines, and whistle-worthy moments, the trailer promises an epic revenge drama unfolding on a massive scale.

Director Aditya Dhar presents the sequel in a gripping manner, blending adrenaline-pumping action with intense drama.

The tagline- Honsla. Eendhan. Badla., captures the burning drive behind the sequel’s revenge saga.

The technical aspects stand out with exceptional cinematography, a thumping background score, and top-class production design.

Given the massive success of the first installment, expectations are already sky-high, and the trailer has pushed them even further.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19, coinciding with Ugadi and arriving just ahead of Eid, promising a massive festive opening.