x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama

Published on March 7, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced
image
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama
image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment
image
Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama

The wait is finally over. The makers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge have unveiled the film’s trailer just a while ago.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the sequel’s story. While the first part followed undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari infiltrating Karachi’s underworld by earning gangster Rehman Dacait’s trust, the second part explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the aftermath of Rehman Dacait’s death.

Ranveer Singh returns in commanding form, appearing in two powerful avatars as Jaskirat and Hamza. He excels in both action and dramatic portions, displaying the variations required for the character.

The trailer hints at a layered narrative, with R Madhavan playing the calculating Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal portraying the menacing ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt bringing intensity as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Packed with slick action set pieces, impactful punchlines, and whistle-worthy moments, the trailer promises an epic revenge drama unfolding on a massive scale.

Director Aditya Dhar presents the sequel in a gripping manner, blending adrenaline-pumping action with intense drama.

The tagline- Honsla. Eendhan. Badla., captures the burning drive behind the sequel’s revenge saga.

The technical aspects stand out with exceptional cinematography, a thumping background score, and top-class production design.

Given the massive success of the first installment, expectations are already sky-high, and the trailer has pushed them even further.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19, coinciding with Ugadi and arriving just ahead of Eid, promising a massive festive opening.

Next 2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced Previous Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment
else

TRENDING

image
2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced
image
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama
image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment

Latest

image
2025 Telangana Gaddar Awards Announced
image
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Epic Revenge Drama
image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment
image
Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects
image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch