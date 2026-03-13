A New World Rises For Nani’s Aaya Sher

The first track Aaya Sher from Natural Star Nani’s The Paradise was released recently, and its visual strength comes from one thing, an enormous slum kingdom built entirely from scratch. What began as barren land was turned into a raw, sprawling world designed to mirror the song’s wild intensity composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The hero’s house was initially a small idea soon grew into a towering structure. 25 craftsmen worked close to three weeks, ageing every corner to make it look naturally lived-in. The famous biryani-bowl prop, finished in rustic copper tones, adds a powerful visual touch.

The most striking creation is the water-village spread across 2.5 acres. Built with 60 houses and a massive artificial water body, the set demanded 100 tankers of water and a week of nonstop effort. Almost 500 people can stand inside this ecosystem at once, turning it into a functional village rather than just a backdrop.

Every section of this world, from the dump yard to the water pond, was designed without disturbing the natural terrain. With Srikanth Odela’s vision and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s scale, The Paradise promises a cinematic experience where authenticity meets ambition.