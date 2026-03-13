x
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

Rajendra Prasad is one of the finest Telugu actors. He is busy with character-driven roles. He landed into a series of controversies from the past few months for his tongue slips and making controversial statements on his fellow actors and for his rude, unusual behaviour in public events. During a recent event, Rajendra Prasad made controversial remarks against legendary Tamil actor MGR comparing him with Telugu actor Kantha Rao.

He faced the heat from the Tamil actors and Tamil audience. Rajendra Prasad had to regret and issue an apology for his statements. He released a video today and issued an apology. This turned out to be a common practice for Rajendra Prasad. A tongue slip followed by an apology. He also used unparliamentary words against actors like Ali and the videos went viral. Rajendra Prasad said that Kantha Rao and MGR are like two eyes of South Indian cinema and his apology has kept an end for the controversy.

But Rajendra Prasad has to be extra cautious and careful before making controversial statements in the future. Coming with an apology everytime will just degrade him.

