x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
image
Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
image
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?

Director Shankar who delivered several blockbusters in the past has been in a struggling phase. He is one director who never compromises on the budget. Indian 2 was a huge debacle and the makers are not ready to invest more on Indian 3. The film’s pending shoot is yet to be completed. Shankar has moved on to his next and he is currently working on his dream project Velpari. A series of meetings were held between Shankar and Lyca Productions but there was no possible solution found.

Netflix which acquired the OTT rights of Indian 2 have backed out of the deal for Indian 3. There are no takers for Indian 3 and the craze of Indian 3 has reached rock bottom after Indian 2 ended up as a disaster. Shankar quoted the pending budget but Lyca is hell bent and they are not ready to invest more money. Shankar and Kamal Haasan have drawn their remunerations for Indian 3 and Lyca wants them to complete the pending shoot and spend a part from their remunerations. Lyca Productions is also in plans to initiate legal proceedings if Shankar starts his next film.

Next UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom Previous Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies
else

TRENDING

image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
image
Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
image
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Latest

image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
image
Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
image
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Most Read

image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate
image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event