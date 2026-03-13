Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?

Director Shankar who delivered several blockbusters in the past has been in a struggling phase. He is one director who never compromises on the budget. Indian 2 was a huge debacle and the makers are not ready to invest more on Indian 3. The film’s pending shoot is yet to be completed. Shankar has moved on to his next and he is currently working on his dream project Velpari. A series of meetings were held between Shankar and Lyca Productions but there was no possible solution found.

Netflix which acquired the OTT rights of Indian 2 have backed out of the deal for Indian 3. There are no takers for Indian 3 and the craze of Indian 3 has reached rock bottom after Indian 2 ended up as a disaster. Shankar quoted the pending budget but Lyca is hell bent and they are not ready to invest more money. Shankar and Kamal Haasan have drawn their remunerations for Indian 3 and Lyca wants them to complete the pending shoot and spend a part from their remunerations. Lyca Productions is also in plans to initiate legal proceedings if Shankar starts his next film.