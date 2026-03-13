x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi

The buzz around Ustaad Bhagat Singh shot up after the third single Collar Ey Ethara released to encouraging reports. The Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar–DSP combo is clearly firing on all cylinders. With Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers backing the project, the film is carrying strong reports and solid expectations.

Raashii Khanna couldn’t hide her excitement. “Working with Pawan Kalyan has been a dream since the start of my career. Thank you, Harish sir, for this chance. And trust me- you’re going to witness vintage Pawan Kalyan energy in this film. I also want to thank DSP for such great beats and Mythri Movie Makers- everyone knows how wonderful it is to work with them. I’m very happy to be associated with them.”

Producer Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers said the film exceeded expectations. “Harish matched the scale and momentum we saw in Gabbar Singh. Massive thanks to him. And hats off to Pawan Kalyan- balancing politics and cinema isn’t easy, but his dedication is unbelievable.

Fans, get ready. The Pawan you loved in Kushi, that same magic is back. In fact, you’ll feel like Kushi just released and this film followed immediately.”

Harish Shankar shared fun moments from the shoot. “The moment Pawan saw hundreds of dancers, he laughed and asked if he really had to dance with all of them. But once DSP’s beats kicked in, he went full throttle. The set literally shook. This is his most explosive performance yet. And Mythri built the biggest set for this song alone.”

The movie is gearing up for release on the 19th of this month.

The movie is gearing up for release on the 19th of this month.
