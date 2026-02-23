x
A Wise Decision by Venkatesh

Published on February 23, 2026

A Wise Decision by Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh has delivered a blockbuster like Sankranthiki Vastunnam last year and he was never in a hurry. He played an extended cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the role of Venky is well appreciated. Venkatesh is currently working with Trivikram’s family entertainer titled Adarsha Kutumbam and the plans are to release the film during Dasara. Venkatesh was in talks for Drishyam 3 and the Telugu version was planned with Venkatesh.

The remakes are receiving lukewarm response from the audience and they are not turning up to theatres to watch the film. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 releases on April 1st and the film will be available on OTT even before Venky starts the shoot of the Telugu version. After the blockbuster success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anil Ravipudi is keen to direct Venkatesh and the project is planned to shoot from June or July as per the dates of Venky. Hence, Venkatesh has decided to opt out from Drishyam 3 and he will take up Anil Ravipudi’s film which is planned for Sankranthi 2027 release.

The makers of Drishyam 3 may release the film in theatres along with the Malayalam version and an official announcement is expected soon.

