Exclusive: Karthik Subbaraj touch for Varun Tej’s Film

Mega Prince Varun Tej needs a solid hit and he is almost done with the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju. Merlapaka Gandhi is the director and UV Creations, First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Varun Tej will soon work with a debutant named Balaji and the film is said to be an entertainer. Balaji is the protege of top director Atlee and Varun Tej loved the script. He gave his nod and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on.

Talented Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj will present the film and he is involved in the pre-production work. Impressed with the idea and the plot, Karthik Subbaraj joined the project as a co-producer. Stone Bench Creations will bankroll the project. Varun Tej is also in plans to work for his sister Niharika Konidela’s production house Pink Elephant Pictures. Committee Kurrollu fame Vamsi Yedhu will direct this film. Both these films will roll this year and official announcements will be made soon.