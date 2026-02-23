x
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Movie News

Exclusive: Karthik Subbaraj touch for Varun Tej’s Film

Mega Prince Varun Tej needs a solid hit and he is almost done with the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju. Merlapaka Gandhi is the director and UV Creations, First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Varun Tej will soon work with a debutant named Balaji and the film is said to be an entertainer. Balaji is the protege of top director Atlee and Varun Tej loved the script. He gave his nod and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on.

Talented Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj will present the film and he is involved in the pre-production work. Impressed with the idea and the plot, Karthik Subbaraj joined the project as a co-producer. Stone Bench Creations will bankroll the project. Varun Tej is also in plans to work for his sister Niharika Konidela’s production house Pink Elephant Pictures. Committee Kurrollu fame Vamsi Yedhu will direct this film. Both these films will roll this year and official announcements will be made soon.

