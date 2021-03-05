A1 Express Joyful ride

Great India Films has made necessary arrangements and shipped the content of A1 Express to theaters across the USA. Shows are planned from Friday evening so please book our tickets in advance to enjoy the sports drama.

A1 Express stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi supported by Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Posani, Priyadrshi, Raghu Babu

A1 Express trailer got a tremendous response and is sure to take you on a joyful ride. Enjoy this Awesome A1 express ride on the Big screen near you.

Click here for Trailer and find the latest theatre list here.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC