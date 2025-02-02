x
Aakasam Lo Oka Tara Launched Officially

Published on February 2, 2025 by nymisha

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara Launched Officially

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan had a successful career in Telugu and he did films like Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. The actor has signed Aakasam Lo Oka Tara which was announced last year during the actor’s birthday. The film has been launched officially today in a grand manner in Hyderabad. Pavan Sadineni will direct this interesting attempt and the concept poster was launched long time ago. There are lot of speculations about the leading lady of Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

Satvika Veeravalli has been finalized as the heroine in this film. Aakasam Lo Oka Tara will start rolling very soon. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are the producers while top production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema are presenting this different attempt. More details about the film will be announced soon and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara will head for a pan-Indian release next year.

