Did Samantha confirm dating Raj Nidimoru?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumored to be dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. Recently, Samantha shared photos from a pickleball tournament, which also featured Raj. One particular photo showed Samantha holding Raj’s hand, further fueling the dating rumors. Samantha shared several photos on her Instagram account, including one of her walking alongside Raj and another of him watching her cheer for her pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs. The final photo was a group shot with the entire team, where Samantha was seen holding Raj’s hand, which caught the attention of her fans, who speculated whether the actress has confirmed their relationship. The photos have also gone viral on social media circles.

The famous actress and the director have not publicly acknowledged or confirmed the news. Raj Nidimoru is one of the two talented filmmakers behind the popular shows “The Family Man”, “Farzi”, “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, and “Guns & Gulaabs”. After starring in “The Family Man 2” and “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again collaborating with Raj and DK for “Rakht Brahmand”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017, but they later separated in 2021.