Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Did Samantha confirm dating Raj Nidimoru?

Published on February 2, 2025 by nymisha

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumored to be dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. Recently, Samantha shared photos from a pickleball tournament, which also featured Raj. One particular photo showed Samantha holding Raj’s hand, further fueling the dating rumors. Samantha shared several photos on her Instagram account, including one of her walking alongside Raj and another of him watching her cheer for her pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs. The final photo was a group shot with the entire team, where Samantha was seen holding Raj’s hand, which caught the attention of her fans, who speculated whether the actress has confirmed their relationship. The photos have also gone viral on social media circles.

The famous actress and the director have not publicly acknowledged or confirmed the news. Raj Nidimoru is one of the two talented filmmakers behind the popular shows “The Family Man”, “Farzi”, “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, and “Guns & Gulaabs”. After starring in “The Family Man 2” and “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again collaborating with Raj and DK for “Rakht Brahmand”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017, but they later separated in 2021.

