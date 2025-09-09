x
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan gains Huge Weight

Published on September 9, 2025 by sankar

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has been seen in a young and charming look for his recent release Sitaare Zameen Par. The film was a decent hit and it was a profitable film for Aamir Khan. The top actor is preparing himself for the biopic of Indian legend Dadasaheb Phalke. Rajkumar Hirani is on board to direct the film and the shoot commences very soon. The pre-production work of the project is currently happening and several big announcements will be made soon.

Aamir Khan is suddenly spotted in a bulky look during his recent public appearance. His look is going viral and Aamir Khan is putting up weight to match himself as Dadasaheb Phalke on screen. The film has been under discussion from years and Aamir has kept other projects aside for this film. There are strong speculations that Aamir Khan’s superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been shelved after the multi-starrer of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan has been finalized for Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aamir Khan will be dedicated to the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke and he is currently undergoing physical transformation.

