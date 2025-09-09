x
Allu Aravind gets Notices

Published on September 9, 2025 by sankar

Allu Aravind gets Notices

Mega Producer Allu Aravind’s mother Allu Kanakaratnamma garu passed away recently and the ceremony was held yesterday in the presence of family members and industry celebrities. The Town Planning officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have issued a show-cause notice to Allu Aravind over the illegal construction of a penthouse at Allu Business Park in Jubilee Hills Road no 45 in Hyderabad. The officials have given permission for four floors and a pent house was constructed without any prior permissions.

The notice demanded an explanation from Allu Aravind soon for why the penthouse should not be demolished. Allu Aravind is yet to respond to the notices issued. Allu Aravind is one of the wealthiest producers of Indian cinema and he has invested big money in Hyderabad real estate. In Kokapet, the Allu family has constructed a film studio and a film theatre is currently under construction.

