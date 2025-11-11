x
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan Shelves Third Film in a Row?

Published on November 11, 2025 by sankar

Aamir Khan Shelves Third Film in a Row?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has been in talks for several projects and he is yet to take any of them to the next level as he is not convinced with the final scripts. He recently rejected Vamshi Paidipally’s film which has been under discussion. After the poor response for Coolie, Aamir Khan shelved his superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest news coming from the Bollywood media says that Aamir Khan has decided to shelve the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani took up this prestigious film and an announcement was also made. But Aamir Khan has walked out of this prestigious film. This is their third collaboration after blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK. From the past few months, there are speculations that Aamir Khan is not convinced with Rajkumar Hirani’s work. He is said to have shelved the film now. This is the third project that Aamir Khan shelved in the recent times. As per the latest development, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have moved on to their next projects.

