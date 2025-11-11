Observed Sridevi, Savitri For Kaantha: Bhagyashri

Bhagyashri Borse played the leading lady in the upcoming period drama Kaantha which is due for release in 3 more days on November 14th.

The actress feels blessed to portray such a challenging role as Kumari at the very beginning of her career. “Since the film is set in the 1960s, recreating that era was quite tough. To prepare for my character, I watched many old Telugu and Tamil films and closely observed the performances of legends like Sridevi and Savitri. Director Selvamani Selvaraj supported me immensely, and I’m really proud of how the character has turned out,” she says.

Bhagyashri adds that it was a great experience working with both Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati. “Rana is extremely passionate about cinema. He talks about films all the time and pays attention to every little detail related to production. Sharing screen space with Dulquer was equally memorable,” she shares.

The actress believes Kaantha will earn her true recognition as a performer. “So far, audiences have seen me in more commercial roles, but after Kaantha, I hope they’ll also recognize me as a serious actor. This film gave me the opportunity to truly perform and explore emotional depth,” she says.

Interestingly, Bhagyashri’s other upcoming film, Andhra King Taluka, is also set against a cinema backdrop. “My characters in both these movies are completely different from each other,” she affirms.