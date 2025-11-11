x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

Observed Sridevi, Savitri For Kaantha: Bhagyashri

Published on November 11, 2025 by swathy

Observed Sridevi, Savitri For Kaantha: Bhagyashri

Bhagyashri Borse played the leading lady in the upcoming period drama Kaantha which is due for release in 3 more days on November 14th.

The actress feels blessed to portray such a challenging role as Kumari at the very beginning of her career. “Since the film is set in the 1960s, recreating that era was quite tough. To prepare for my character, I watched many old Telugu and Tamil films and closely observed the performances of legends like Sridevi and Savitri. Director Selvamani Selvaraj supported me immensely, and I’m really proud of how the character has turned out,” she says.

Bhagyashri adds that it was a great experience working with both Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati. “Rana is extremely passionate about cinema. He talks about films all the time and pays attention to every little detail related to production. Sharing screen space with Dulquer was equally memorable,” she shares.

The actress believes Kaantha will earn her true recognition as a performer. “So far, audiences have seen me in more commercial roles, but after Kaantha, I hope they’ll also recognize me as a serious actor. This film gave me the opportunity to truly perform and explore emotional depth,” she says.

Interestingly, Bhagyashri’s other upcoming film, Andhra King Taluka, is also set against a cinema backdrop. “My characters in both these movies are completely different from each other,” she affirms.

