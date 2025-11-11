Prabhas wraps up The Raja Saab on a big day

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has his platter full with a bunch of projects. The Raja Saab, a horror comedy, will be his immediate next release and the shooting formalities are on the verge of completion. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the screens on January 9th.

Director Maruthi surprised Prabhas fans with an unexpected update just a while ago. He announced that Prabhas wrapped up his portions for The Raja Saab this Tuesday. Coincidentally, the Baahubali actor made his debut 23 years ago on the same day. Maruthi said he is blessed and fortunate to be a part of this victorious journey and expressed confidence that the film will be a completely different energy altogether.

On this big occasion, Maruthi treated fans with a stunning poster which has Prabhas in a completely crazy avatar with a quirky appearance and stylish swag. With a cigar in his mouth and slightly outlandish dressing style, Prabhas commands confidence and stuns in this offbeat get up. He leads a pack of foreigners against a desert backdrop.

Maruthi also admitted that fans are impatient with the delay in the release of first single. He added that the team understands the love and impatience and promised to deliver the best in the coming days. The Raja Saab theatrical trailer was released in September. But, there is no other update from the makers so far. As the film is slated for release on January 9th, fans are demanding to kick start the promotions.

The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan Riddhi Kumar and Niddhi Agerwal as female leads. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a crucial role.