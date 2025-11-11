x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Movie News

Prabhas wraps up The Raja Saab on a big day

Published on November 11, 2025 by snehith

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has his platter full with a bunch of projects. The Raja Saab, a horror comedy, will be his immediate next release and the shooting formalities are on the verge of completion. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the screens on January 9th.

Director Maruthi surprised Prabhas fans with an unexpected update just a while ago. He announced that Prabhas wrapped up his portions for The Raja Saab this Tuesday. Coincidentally, the Baahubali actor made his debut 23 years ago on the same day. Maruthi said he is blessed and fortunate to be a part of this victorious journey and expressed confidence that the film will be a completely different energy altogether.

On this big occasion, Maruthi treated fans with a stunning poster which has Prabhas in a completely crazy avatar with a quirky appearance and stylish swag. With a cigar in his mouth and slightly outlandish dressing style, Prabhas commands confidence and stuns in this offbeat get up. He leads a pack of foreigners against a desert backdrop.

Maruthi also admitted that fans are impatient with the delay in the release of first single. He added that the team understands the love and impatience and promised to deliver the best in the coming days. The Raja Saab theatrical trailer was released in September. But, there is no other update from the makers so far. As the film is slated for release on January 9th, fans are demanding to kick start the promotions.

The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan Riddhi Kumar and Niddhi Agerwal as female leads. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a crucial role.

