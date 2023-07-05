Aamir Khan to produce Four new Films

Bollywood’s Mr Perfect Aamir Khan decided to take a break as an actor after delivering a dud like Laal Singh Chaddha. He is spending time with his family and is focused on producing films on his home banner Aamir Khan Productions. As a producer, Aamir Khan lined up four films and all the four films will release next year. Here are the details of the projects:

Farhan Akhtar is roped in for the remake of Spanish film Champions. RS Prassana will direct the film and the shoot starts in October.

Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey too will be remade in Hindi. Seema Pahwa will direct the film and Fatima Sana Shaikh will play the lead role.

The shoot of Pritam Pyaare is wrapped up and the film is directed by Sunil Pandey. Sanjay Mishra is the lead actor and Aamir Khan is rumored to play a cameo.

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao directed Lapata Laadies and the shoot is wrapped up.