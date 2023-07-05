Nikhil Siddhartha issues an Apology

Nikhil Siddhartha’s Spy released on the 29th of June and ended up as a flop. SPY movie was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Nikhil was unhappy with the output even before its release and after the release, film critics and audiences debated about the poor VFX work and the budget restrictions of the film. Nikhil also apologized other language audience for disappointing them.

Nikhil Siddhartha came out with an apology letter. He wrote, I genuinely Thank every one of you for thronging the theatres of SPY and giving me the highest opening of my career at the Box Office, It gives me immense happiness to know the amount of trust you all have in me, However, it pains me to inform you all that the movie DID NOT have a proper multi-language release across India because of contract/content delay issues which also led to 350 Telugu premier shows overseas being cancelled. I apologise to all the Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam audiences for this and promise that after Karthikeya 2 it will be our next upcoming 3 films that will be in theatres in all languages perfectly finished and released on time. I also promise every Telugu movie lovers who trust me that from now We will never compromise on the quality, “Whatever the pressures” and will only make sure a Finished, Checked and Fantastic product is given to you all. With lots of love and respect for you, “