x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aditya Hasan: Three Blockbusters to his Name

Published on September 6, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Aditya Hasan: Three Blockbusters to his Name
image
Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode
image
#Naresh65: Allari Naresh In A Fantasy Comedy
image
Mirai has a powerful connection with Indian mythology – Karthik

Aditya Hasan: Three Blockbusters to his Name

Aditya Hasan

90s is a trendsetter in Telugu web space. ETV Win also tasted their first digital success with the family drama. Aditya Hasan made his debut as director and he bagged several offers. He soon penned dialogues for the Telugu version of Malayalam youthful film Premam. His Telugu dialogues are well related and impressed the youth. All the popular social media memes and trendy one-liners were well adapted for the Premam Telugu version. Full marks received for Aditya Hasan as a dialogue writer.

Meanwhile, he produced a small attempt titled Little Hearts. He bankrolled the project in association with ETV Win. Impressed with the content, producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati released the film in theatres. Little Hearts surpassed the day one numbers of other releases like Ghaati and Madharaasi. The film is completely dominating the Telugu box-office over the weekend. Little Hearts is the third success for Aditya Hasan and he has a hat-trick already. He is currently directing Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya who worked together in Baby. The shoot is happening in London currently and this untitled film releases next year. After the super success of Little Hearts, the next directorial of Aditya Hasan will be high on expectations.

Next Trending News Today Previous Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Aditya Hasan: Three Blockbusters to his Name
image
Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode
image
#Naresh65: Allari Naresh In A Fantasy Comedy

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Aditya Hasan: Three Blockbusters to his Name
image
Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode
image
#Naresh65: Allari Naresh In A Fantasy Comedy
image
Mirai has a powerful connection with Indian mythology – Karthik

Most Read

image
Bail Granted in AP Liquor Scam Case: Court Imposes Strict Conditions
image
MP Mithun Reddy gets slight relief, interim bail granted
image
When Faith Turns Sweeter Than Gold: Hyderabad’s Laddu Auctions

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures