Aditya Hasan: Three Blockbusters to his Name

90s is a trendsetter in Telugu web space. ETV Win also tasted their first digital success with the family drama. Aditya Hasan made his debut as director and he bagged several offers. He soon penned dialogues for the Telugu version of Malayalam youthful film Premam. His Telugu dialogues are well related and impressed the youth. All the popular social media memes and trendy one-liners were well adapted for the Premam Telugu version. Full marks received for Aditya Hasan as a dialogue writer.

Meanwhile, he produced a small attempt titled Little Hearts. He bankrolled the project in association with ETV Win. Impressed with the content, producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati released the film in theatres. Little Hearts surpassed the day one numbers of other releases like Ghaati and Madharaasi. The film is completely dominating the Telugu box-office over the weekend. Little Hearts is the third success for Aditya Hasan and he has a hat-trick already. He is currently directing Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya who worked together in Baby. The shoot is happening in London currently and this untitled film releases next year. After the super success of Little Hearts, the next directorial of Aditya Hasan will be high on expectations.