Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Home > Movie News

Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode

Published on September 6, 2025 by sankar

Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode

The Union Strike has brought a temporary break for the film shoots. Chiranjeevi’s upcoming release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is impacted and the new schedule of the film started yesterday. A song is being shot and Nayanthara too joined the new schedule of the film along with all the crucial actors. The film’s shoot will be completed before the mid of November. Anil Ravipudi will be ready with the product by December and he will focus on the promotions of the film. As Chiranjeevi wrapped up the shoot of Vishwambara, he will completely focus on the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film’s promotions.

Pawan Kalyan has resumed the pending shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh today and a song is currently shot. Along with the patchwork and the pending shoot, Pawan Kalyan will complete his portions in this schedule. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and the release date will be announced by the makers soon. Varun Tej is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju and the team is canning some important episodes. The Mega hero is in plans to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest and take a paternity break. He has Vikram Sirikonda’s film lined up for shoot. Sai Dharam Tej has to complete the pending shoot of Sambarala Yeti Gattu and the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Allu Arjun is currently in Dubai for SIIMA and he will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film on Monday. All the Mega heroes are completely in shoot mode.

