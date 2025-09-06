Mega Heroes are Completely in Work Mode

The Union Strike has brought a temporary break for the film shoots. Chiranjeevi’s upcoming release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is impacted and the new schedule of the film started yesterday. A song is being shot and Nayanthara too joined the new schedule of the film along with all the crucial actors. The film’s shoot will be completed before the mid of November. Anil Ravipudi will be ready with the product by December and he will focus on the promotions of the film. As Chiranjeevi wrapped up the shoot of Vishwambara, he will completely focus on the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film’s promotions.

Pawan Kalyan has resumed the pending shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh today and a song is currently shot. Along with the patchwork and the pending shoot, Pawan Kalyan will complete his portions in this schedule. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and the release date will be announced by the makers soon. Varun Tej is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju and the team is canning some important episodes. The Mega hero is in plans to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest and take a paternity break. He has Vikram Sirikonda’s film lined up for shoot. Sai Dharam Tej has to complete the pending shoot of Sambarala Yeti Gattu and the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Allu Arjun is currently in Dubai for SIIMA and he will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film on Monday. All the Mega heroes are completely in shoot mode.