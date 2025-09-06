Naresh65: Allari Naresh In A Fantasy Comedy

After trying out different kinds of roles, Allari Naresh is bringing the laughs again in his upcoming film #Naresh65, and this time, there’s a fantasy twist too. This project #Naresh65 with Chandra Mohan directing and Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad producing under Hasya Movies and Annapurna Studios was announced today.

The opening ceremony of #Naresh65 was organized today at Annapurna Studios with a pooja ceremony. The event saw several industry names in attendance, with Naga Chaitanya giving the first clap and director Bobby switching on the camera. VI Anand directed the muhurat shot. Script was handed over by Vassishta, Ram Abbaraju, and Vijay Kanakamedala, to begin the event.

Naresh VK, Vennela Kishore and some other noted names join the cast in key roles, adding strength to the film’s comedic core. Ram Reddy takes care of cinematography, whereas Chetan Bharadwaj scores the music for the movie.

The makers will announce the other details of the movie later.