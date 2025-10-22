x
Home > Movie News

After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious

Published on October 22, 2025 by sankar

After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious

Janhvi Kapoor is yet to get her big break in Hindi cinema. She is rushed with offers and Janhvi Kapoor has done several films in the recent years. But none of her films ended up as blockbusters and her wait for success continues. The actress is now not in a mad rush and is extra cautious. Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have decided not to sign many films. The actress will not take any new projects for this year.

She will complete her part for Ram Charan’s Peddi. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading ladies in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee. She has allocated dates for the film and Janhvi Kapoor will join the sets soon. A couple of her upcoming projects got shelved and Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed any new films. Despite crazy offers, Janhvi Kapoor has decided to take a break and sign new films on a cautious note. She also has NTR’s Devara 2 from South. After delivering so many flops, Janhvi Kapoor has been demanding big money and the producers are not hesitant to pay her the quoted pay. The actress is keen to bounce back with her 2026 films.

