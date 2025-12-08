After Nine years, Malayalam actor Dileep Walks Free

Malayalam actor Dileep has been facing serious allegations of assault and a Kerala Court today announced that the actor is acquitted in the case. The court announced that the prosecution has failed to prove Dileep in the criminal conspiracy. Six others in the case are announced convicted for criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, assault to outrage modesty, abduction, attempt to disrobe and gang rape. Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese pronounced the verdict this morning.

Actor Dileep has been facing the allegations since 2017 and he thanked everyone who supported him over these nine years. Dileep said that the criminal conspiracy was initiated by his former wife Manju Warrier and a senior police officer. He said that they have used media and social media to spread the allegations to destroy his image. “The fake story fell apart in court. The real conspiracy was against me. In these nine years, my image in society and my life was ruined” told the Malayalam actor.

The allegation is about abduction and sexual assault of a leading Malayalam actress in her car on February 17th, 2017 in Kochi. Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil and Sharath have faced the trial along with Dileep. The Malayalam actor was Accused Number 8. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and he was granted bail in October 2017. Though Dileep sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in 2018, his plea was dismissed. A total of 261 witnesses were examined during the trial. Finally, Dileep walks free in the assault case after nine years.