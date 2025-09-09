Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC over breach of “personality rights”

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court seeking protection of personality rights and to curb certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images, and AI-generated pornographic content. The former Miss World appears to be setting a strong legal precedent to many other actors who are often falling prey to explicit images and videos created by anonymous users of social media platforms for pecuniary gains.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Rai, said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet. “There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting her name and face. Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone’s sexual desires. This is very unfortunate,” he said.

During the hearing, the high court orally indicated that it will pass an ad-interim order injuncting the defendant entities. It listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.

This is not the first time that Bollywood stars approached the legal forum over infringement of publicity rights for commercial purposes. In the past actors like Anil Kapoor, Amithabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and some other have filed petitions over unauthorised exploitation of their images and videos.