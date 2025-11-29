x
Akhanda 2 will be a Triple Treat: Thaman

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

Music composer Thaman has been a backbone for Akhanda and his background score has taken the visuals of the film to the next level. Now the team is collaborating again for Akhanda 2 and the film releases on December 5th. The grand pre-release event of Akhanda 2 took place last night in Hyderabad. Thaman during his speech told that the film will offer a triple treat for the audience. “Akhanda released on December 2nd and Akhanda 2 releases on December 5th and it will offer a triple treat when compared to Akhanda” told Thaman.

He said that he was blown away by the hard work of the entire team and that inspired him to work more for the project. Balayya garu carried a Brass Thrisoolam which weighed 11-12 kgs and I watched him walk with it live. Everyone worked out to deliver their best for the film” told Thaman. Balakrishna and Boyapati have expressed their confidence in the film. Between huge expectations, Akhanda 2 releases on December 5th across the globe. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

