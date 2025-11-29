x
Finally, an update coming from Yash’s Toxic

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

Finally, an update coming from Yash’s Toxic

Yash's Toxic

Kannada Superstar Yash has rejected a series of films after the super success of KGF franchise. He also took two years to sign his next film Toxic which is in the last leg of shoot. There are a lot of speculations about the film because of the delay in the shoot. The makers are finally gearing up to release the teaser of Toxic for New Year 2026 and an official announcement will be made very soon. Toxic is a high voltage action drama that discusses about drug mafia set in the backdrop of Goa.

Geethu Mohandas is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Nayanthara will be seen in an important role and Toxic is the most expensive film of Yash. KVN Productions are the producers. There are strong reports that Yash is ghost directing the film and a big budget has been wasted on the film as Yash was not convinced with the output. The film is gearing up for March 19th, 2026 release and the film will clash with Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

