Ram’s Andhra King Taluka continues steady trends

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni starrer Andhra King Taluka released to grand positive reception from audiences. The movie opened to scoring Ram’s highest ever USA opening day gross and it is continuing to perform steadily at the Box Office, in Telugu States.

The movie registered 61.08k tickets sale on Day 2 and it is trending on Top all over India on BMS app. This indicates a steady and strong trend for the film which will improve further during the weekend.

While the weekday Thursday release factor did effect the movie on first day, Ram Pothineni’s energetic and honest performance with popular music have been bringing audiences to theatres. Every fan is connecting with Ram’s character and raving his conviction to pull off such a role.

Mahesh Babu P, the writer-director has come up with a novel and engaging fan and star relationship story in never-seen-before fashion. Mythri Movie Makers have produced the film and trade analysts are predicting the Saturday and Sunday numbers to be the higher for the film looking at its advance bookings and positive word-of-mouth.