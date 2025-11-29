x
Aamir Khan’s Stunt Director For Peddi’s High-Octane Action

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

Aamir Khan’s Stunt Director For Peddi’s High-Octane Action

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming rural action drama Peddi is racing ahead with its shoot, and the unit is currently filming a high-octane action block in Hyderabad. Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar has also joined the team.

The shoot is happening at a gigantic set erected at the Aluminium Factory. The action sequence is being crafted under the expertise of acclaimed Bollywood stunt mastermind Sham Kaushal, the celebrated action choreographer behind films like Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani, etc. With his involvement, the team is mounting this segment on a grand, high-impact scale. Navakanth is working as the stunt master for this action block.

The film’s musical promotions started on a bang with the first single Chikiri Chikiri taking the internet by storm, smashing past 110 million views.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan, Peddi is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

