Alapati Rajendra Prasad wins Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC

Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad won Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituency MLC elections. While the counting for the MLC polls began on Monday morning, the announcement of Alapati Rajendra Prasad’s victory was confirmed by late in the night.

Alapati Rajendraprasad has got clear lead from first round and his opponent Lakshman Rao was trailing behind with huge margin. So, his victory was mostly expected and by the time of seventh round, it was confirmed.

Total 2,41,873 votes were polled in Graduates Constituency election. Among them 21,577 were invalid votes. By the time of 7th round completion, Alapati Rajendra Prasad got 1,18,070 votes.

By 7th round votes counting, Alapati Rajendra Prasad got a huge majority of 67,252 votes. As he has acquired more than half of votes by then, officials announced his victory.

Alapati Rajendra Prasad served as MLA from 2014 to 19 from Tenali Constituency. In 2019, he lost to YSRCP candidate Annabathuni Shiva Kumar. Interestingly Janasena leader Nadendla Manohar also contested and lost in that election.

As Telugu Desam Party entered into an alliance with Janasena Party in 2024 General Elections, Tenali seat was given to Nadendla Manohar, as he had won in 2004 and 2009 from the Assembly segment.

TDP supremo had promised to make Alapati Rajendra Prasad MLC for sacrificing Tenali Assembly seat and cooperating with Nadendla Manohar’s victory during Assembly elections. Now, by winning Krishna-Guntur Graduates Constituency elections emphatically, Alapati Rajendra Prasad has become MLC.

Next Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives Previous CM Chandrababu launches Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati
