Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Home > Movie News

All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan

Published on October 23, 2025 by swathy

All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan

Too many cameos in Aryan Khan's debut Directorial

After making a big impression with his first movie, The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is preparing for his second directorial which is a superhero film. The young director is said to be starting a Bollywood superhero universe based on Raj Comics, which will bring some of India’s most famous comic characters to the cinema. Fans are already excited about what Aryan will design, with rumors suggesting that Super Commando Dhruva will be the main character in the first film, and Doga will be featured in the second. An official announcement is expected in January 2026 and the shoot is expected to commence next year.

Aryan Khan received a lot of appreciation for The Bads of Bollywood, which debuted on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The Netflix original featured Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh. Now, Aryan is ready to dive into the superhero genre, planning to adapt famous characters from Raj Comics for the Indian audience. The universe is expected to feature characters such as Super Commando Dhruva, Nagraj, Doga, and others.

Reports circulating on social media indicate that Aryan is in talks to associate with Raj Comics and its owners, the Gupta brothers. A recent update said “UPDATE—The initial movie of the RC comic universe will focus on Super Commando Dhruva—Aryan Khan x Lakshya once more. —Announcement in January, 2026—The movie will start filming in February—Anticipate a December release. Aryan Khan x Raj Comics—Currently, two films have been confirmed for the RC comic universe”.

