All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan

After making a big impression with his first movie, The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is preparing for his second directorial which is a superhero film. The young director is said to be starting a Bollywood superhero universe based on Raj Comics, which will bring some of India’s most famous comic characters to the cinema. Fans are already excited about what Aryan will design, with rumors suggesting that Super Commando Dhruva will be the main character in the first film, and Doga will be featured in the second. An official announcement is expected in January 2026 and the shoot is expected to commence next year.

Aryan Khan received a lot of appreciation for The Bads of Bollywood, which debuted on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The Netflix original featured Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh. Now, Aryan is ready to dive into the superhero genre, planning to adapt famous characters from Raj Comics for the Indian audience. The universe is expected to feature characters such as Super Commando Dhruva, Nagraj, Doga, and others.

Reports circulating on social media indicate that Aryan is in talks to associate with Raj Comics and its owners, the Gupta brothers. A recent update said “UPDATE—The initial movie of the RC comic universe will focus on Super Commando Dhruva—Aryan Khan x Lakshya once more. —Announcement in January, 2026—The movie will start filming in February—Anticipate a December release. Aryan Khan x Raj Comics—Currently, two films have been confirmed for the RC comic universe”.