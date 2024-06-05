All eyes on Kalki 2898 AD

The political heat across the Telugu states has come to an end. Tollywood audience will now have to wait for the upcoming biggie Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The trailer of the film will be out on June 10th and an official announcement will be made today. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt is a relieved man after YS Jagan has been dethroned from power. The team is all set to kick-start the promotions on a large scale after the political wave is over. Prabhas along with the major crew will participate in the promotions across the country.

The film’s director Nag Ashwin is overlooking the post-production work that reached the final stages. Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggie for Telugu cinema after a dry spell of summer. Most of the theatres across the Telugu states are shut as there are no notable releases. IPL and political fever has taken a toll on Telugu cinema. Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggie and all eyes are focused on the film. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are the lead actors and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers. The film hits the screens on June 27th across the globe.