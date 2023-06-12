Allu Arjun bonds with Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Stylish Star Allu Arjun flew down to Mumbai yesterday and the pictures of the actor from the airport went viral. Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena got married to Ira Trivedi and the duo hosted a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The event was attended by stars of Hindi cinema. Allu Arjun has been spotted bonding with Bollywood Superstars Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The pictures are now going viral all over.

Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan were hugging each other and Aamir Khan too was present in the clicks. Madhu Mantena is producing films on collaborations and he will soon team up with Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind for Ramayana, the big-budget mythological epic. On the work front, Allu Arjun is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and the film is announced for summer 2024 release.